Man, 63, arrested after authorities find pot grow facility in Victorville

A 63-year-old man was behind bars after authorities found a home in the 14600 block of Indian Wells Drive had been converted into a marijuana grow facility. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies served a search warrant at the home Wednesday and found 203 marijuana plants, lighting systems, irrigation systems, various chemicals typically used in the marijuana growth process and other grow equipment, authorities said.

