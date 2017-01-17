Mail theft on rise: Problem plaguing ...

Mail theft on rise: Problem plaguing not just High Desert, but all of Southern California

Oak Hills resident Tim Hill snapped photos of his damaged community mailbox on Thursday and took a trip to the U.S. Post Office in Hesperia to put a hold on his mail. Hill, who thought his community mailbox in the Summit Hills area had been broken into Wednesday night, was surprised when a Post Office employee handed him three days worth of mail.

