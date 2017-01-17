Mail theft on rise: Problem plaguing not just High Desert, but all of Southern California
Oak Hills resident Tim Hill snapped photos of his damaged community mailbox on Thursday and took a trip to the U.S. Post Office in Hesperia to put a hold on his mail. Hill, who thought his community mailbox in the Summit Hills area had been broken into Wednesday night, was surprised when a Post Office employee handed him three days worth of mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Jan 18
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|Jan 18
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC