Lucerne Valley man accused of causing...

Lucerne Valley man accused of causing deadly fire arraigned Wednesday

23 hrs ago

The Lucerne Valley man accused of causing a fire that killed his wife last year made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Donald Wayne Jenman, 68, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in a Victorville courtroom on Wednesday, court records show.

