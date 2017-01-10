Lucerne Valley man accused of causing deadly fire arraigned Wednesday
The Lucerne Valley man accused of causing a fire that killed his wife last year made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Donald Wayne Jenman, 68, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in a Victorville courtroom on Wednesday, court records show.
