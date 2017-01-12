Louisiana Fried Chicken eyes early February for Adelanto opening
Louisiana Fried Chicken is eyeing early February to launch its second restaurant in the Victor Valley, this one in Weaver Plaza just west of Highway 395 at the intersection of Caliente and Cactus roads. "Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant will bring jobs, tax revenue and become another choice of places to eat for Adelanto residents," Mayor Rich Kerr said.
