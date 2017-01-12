Louisiana Fried Chicken eyes early Fe...

Louisiana Fried Chicken eyes early February for Adelanto opening

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Louisiana Fried Chicken is eyeing early February to launch its second restaurant in the Victor Valley, this one in Weaver Plaza just west of Highway 395 at the intersection of Caliente and Cactus roads. "Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant will bring jobs, tax revenue and become another choice of places to eat for Adelanto residents," Mayor Rich Kerr said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) Sun Well Well 22
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) Jan 10 Dawngun 162
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Jan 9 Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 17 at 12:00AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC