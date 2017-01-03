Light showers expected in Victor Valley over the weekend as rest of...
While the Victor Valley is expecting some light showers over the next few days, other parts of California are looking to have a wet and snowy weekend, as rain will begin falling Wednesday and will possibly continue into Monday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Technician Larissa Johnson. “For Victorville we're looking to get less than a tenth of an inch of rain," Johnson said.
