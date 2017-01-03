John's Incredible Pizza Company Starts Construction of a 65,000...
John's Incredible Pizza Company is slated to open a 65,000 square foot family entertainment center at the newly-renovated NewPark Mall in Newark, California in spring 2017. The venue will be located in the mall's new restaurant pavilion.
