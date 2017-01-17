Hyrdrogeologist discusses the 'Hide and Seek' river at Rotary Club

Through his research on the Mojave River and its history, Tony Winkel found there were once many more than the four perennial-flow areas currently in existence, including one that helped bring civilization to Barstow. During a presentation delivered at a meeting of the Victorville Rotary Club that was cut short on Tuesday, Winkel said historical documents from 1890 describe the Mojave as the “Hide and Seek” river because it “appears and disappears” at various points along its course to Soda Dry Lake - the river's terminus - located in the Mojave National Preserve.

