Hold tight Fresno, Steak na Shake is coming, but not yet
Oh, Fresno, I know you're desperate for the city's first Steak 'n Shake to open, but you have to sit tight for a few more a few weeks. The restaurant on Kings Canyon Road in front of the Walmart Supercenter near Peach Avenue looks done from the outside, but it's not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09)
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|daily press apple valley anthony dj is th...
|Jan 23
|ANTHONY PUROLA
|1
|Weather
|Jan 22
|Jose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC