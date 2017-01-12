High Desert cities work to improve roads
As the population of the High Desert continues to expand, two local municipalities are trying to keep up with repair and maintenance on an aging and well-traveled road system. While the city of Adelanto awaits funding for major road work, the public works department for the city of Victorville has completed several large projects, with new projects on the table for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC