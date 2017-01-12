High Desert Center for the Arts puts ...

High Desert Center for the Arts puts poetry on display this weekend

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

For a unique change of pace, Victorville's High Desert Center for Arts will present its “First Theater of Poets” this weekend. According to Dick Dorwald, owner of the theater at 15615 Eighth St., performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

