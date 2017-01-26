Hesperia grocery store sells winning $72 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket

A local grocery store proudly displayed a "Millionaire Made Here" sign and decorated with blue and gold balloons after learning it sold a winning $72 million lottery ticket that was drawn Wednesday night. The SuperLotto Plus drawing revealed 9, 13, 27, 29, 33 and mega number 10 as the winning combination to claim the $72 million jackpot, with the lone winning ticket being sold at Cardenas Market in Hesperia, 15555 Main St. Manager Josue Tellez said his store received a call from lottery officials Wednesday night informing them that they sold the winning lottery ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.