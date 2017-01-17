Hesperia deputies arrest Baldwin Park...

Hesperia deputies arrest Baldwin Park man on suspicion of murder

Booking records show San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Milan Lam, 34, of Baldwin Park, at the Hesperia Sheriff's Station at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.  Sheriff's investigators believe Lam killed Michael Trang, 24, Rosemead, who was pronounced dead at a local trauma center Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said that Lam was detained after deputies responded to a home in the 10600 block of Balsam Avenue on Tuesday morning per a request from Hesperia Code Enforcement.

