Hesperia deputies arrest Baldwin Park man on suspicion of murder
Booking records show San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Milan Lam, 34, of Baldwin Park, at the Hesperia Sheriff's Station at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's investigators believe Lam killed Michael Trang, 24, Rosemead, who was pronounced dead at a local trauma center Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said that Lam was detained after deputies responded to a home in the 10600 block of Balsam Avenue on Tuesday morning per a request from Hesperia Code Enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|9 hr
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC