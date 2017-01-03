Herea s what police say two Victorvil...

Herea s what police say two Victorville children abducted 9 years ago now look like

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

How Diego and Tammy Flores looked in October 2007 when they disappeared after a custody handoff in Ontario. ONTARIO >> Ontario police are turning to the public for help in finding two children allegedly abducted by their father nearly a decade ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... 12 hr Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Sun Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Sat Gale Strassberg r... 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Sat M_mejia 1
Pos Jan 5 Satan 1
In appropriate Jan 2 Satan 2
News Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w... Dec 31 Knock off purse s... 4
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC