Herea s what police say two Victorville children abducted 9 years ago now look like
How Diego and Tammy Flores looked in October 2007 when they disappeared after a custody handoff in Ontario. ONTARIO >> Ontario police are turning to the public for help in finding two children allegedly abducted by their father nearly a decade ago.
