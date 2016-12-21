Get Air in Victorville offers a flipping good time
Music filled the air as children bounced, jumped, flipped, climbed and flew through the air at the High Desert's newest family attraction, Get Air Trampoline Park. Located in the Toys R Us shopping center, next to the Mall of Victor Valley, Get Air has been described as 20,000 square feet of fun and amusement, with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, basketball dunk lanes, dodge ball and American Ninja Warrior-style obstacles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In appropriate
|Sun
|Satan
|1
|Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w...
|Sat
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Fri
|SHASah
|2
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Tom Waynewright
|40
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 26
|Who
|6
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC