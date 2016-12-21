Get Air in Victorville offers a flipping good time

Music filled the air as children bounced, jumped, flipped, climbed and flew through the air at the High Desert's newest family attraction, Get Air Trampoline Park. Located in the Toys R Us shopping center, next to the Mall of Victor Valley, Get Air has been described as 20,000 square feet of fun and amusement, with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, basketball dunk lanes, dodge ball and American Ninja Warrior-style obstacles.

