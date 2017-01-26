Fontana man arrested after reportedly throwing Victorville sheriff's deputy to the ground
A Fontana man who reportedly struggled with a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy during an incident was arrested Sunday, authorities said. Robert Cody Stewart, 22, was arrested on suspicion of resisting an executive officer following the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon at a local restaurant on Mariposa Road.
