Firefighters rescue man, six puppies, two dogs and rooster from Mojave River

13 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities rescued a man along with his six puppies, two dogs and rooster after he said he woke up and realized his homeless encampment was surrounded by water flowing in the Mojave River bottom.  San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a man and several animals in the river bottom a little after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities arrived on scene and found the man's homeless encampment, just off the river near the D Street bridge in Victorville.  County Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cox said rescue personnel requested an airship to assist in the save, but a helicopter was unable to respond due to snow flurries in the Cajon Pass.

