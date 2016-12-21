Festival goers brave weather to ring in New Year
Despite the cold and dreary weather, High Desert residents and guests from afar celebrated New Year's Eve with a bang at the "Happy Place" cannabis festival on Saturday. “Even though we've been to the High Desert before, this is the 1st annual 'Happy Place' event and we hope to make this a staple in the community for many years to come,” event director Kevin Chapman said.
