Festival goers brave weather to ring ...

Festival goers brave weather to ring in New Year

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Despite the cold and dreary weather, High Desert residents and guests from afar celebrated New Year's Eve with a bang at the "Happy Place" cannabis festival on Saturday. “Even though we've been to the High Desert before, this is the 1st annual 'Happy Place' event and we hope to make this a staple in the community for many years to come,” event director Kevin Chapman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In appropriate 4 hr Satan 1
News Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w... 21 hr Knock off purse s... 4
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Fri SHASah 2
Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09) Fri Tom Waynewright 40
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Dec 28 Who 5
Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12) Dec 28 Who 10
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Dec 26 Who 6
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC