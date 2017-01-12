Dog park, community pool among potential future Parks and Rec projects in Victorville
A short discussion between the City Council and Director of Community Services Christian Guntert on Tuesday night addressed potential capital improvements for the Victorville Parks and Recreation facilities. Guntert gave a short presentation on adding infrastructure to the city, along with development impact fees and options for funding new and or potential facilities in already existing Parks and Recreation areas.
