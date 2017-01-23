Desert Rocks FAME to host Oscars party
Desert Rocks Film and Music Event will throw an Oscars viewing party at the Louisiana Cajun Seafood House in Victorville on Feb. 26. The party will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite celebrity or movie character. The event will include red carpet photos, prizes and raffles.
