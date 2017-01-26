Deputies arrest 3 for alleged burglary at abandoned pot grow in Hesperia

Three people arrested after authorities responded Wednesday to a burglary in progress and later found an illegal marijuana grow in Hesperia were behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Friday if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials arrested Kristofer Jon Simpson, Carrissa Rae Chandler and Stephen Travis Stoddard on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of burglary and were each being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, booking records show.

