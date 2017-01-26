Deputies arrest 3 for alleged burglar...

Deputies arrest 3 for alleged burglary at abandoned pot grow in Hesperia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Three people arrested after authorities responded Wednesday to a burglary in progress and later found an illegal marijuana grow in Hesperia were behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Friday if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials arrested Kristofer Jon Simpson, Carrissa Rae Chandler and Stephen Travis Stoddard on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of burglary and were each being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, booking records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Wed Who 1
daily press apple valley anthony dj is th... Jan 23 ANTHONY PUROLA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
Weather Jan 22 Jose 1
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Jan 21 Thirsty 6
Lyft launching in Victorville Jan 18 Lyft_daniel 1
Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12) Jan 18 Alice ware 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at January 26 at 8:09AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC