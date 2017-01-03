DA seeking public's help with investigation of pit bull deaths in Lucerne Valley
Following renewed public interest, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the deaths of two Lucerne Valley dogs last August. “This vicious crime along with the gruesome photos circulating on social media have generated understandable public outrage,” according to a press release issued Friday by the DA's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|16 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Pos
|Thu
|Satan
|1
|In appropriate
|Jan 2
|Satan
|2
|Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w...
|Dec 31
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Dec 30
|SHASah
|2
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Tom Waynewright
|40
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC