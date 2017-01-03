DA seeking public's help with investi...

DA seeking public's help with investigation of pit bull deaths in Lucerne Valley

Following renewed public interest, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the deaths of two Lucerne Valley dogs last August. “This vicious crime along with the gruesome photos circulating on social media have generated understandable public outrage,” according to a press release issued Friday by the DA's office.

