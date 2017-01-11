DA releases names, photographs of men convicted of soliciting prostitutes
Two local men were among the seven defendants convicted of soliciting prostitutes listed in a San Bernardino County District Attorney's office news release Wednesday. As part of the DA's office “Stop the John” project, the office released the names and photographs of the men Wednesday, which included two local men, Larry Paul Rustad, 37, of Apple Valley, and Michael Flores, 29, of Victorville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|44 min
|Ronnie
|21
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|13 hr
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC