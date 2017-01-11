DA releases names, photographs of men convicted of soliciting prostitutes

Two local men were among the seven defendants convicted of soliciting prostitutes listed in a San Bernardino County District Attorney's office news release Wednesday. As part of the DA's office “Stop the John” project, the office released the names and photographs of the men Wednesday, which included two local men, Larry Paul Rustad, 37, of Apple Valley, and Michael Flores, 29, of Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.