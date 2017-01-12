Convicted Barstow child molester sentenced to 4 decades in prison

Charles Caldon, 69, of Barstow, was convicted in November of sodomy with a child under age 11, and oral copulation and sexual penetration with a child under age 11, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. A judge imposed the maximum possible term of 40 years to life in state prison on Caldon during sentencing proceedings Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, according to online court records.

