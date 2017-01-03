Burgerim burgers prepares for High Desert debut
A large and colorful sign at the entrance to the food court at the Mall of Victor Valley heralds the coming of a new burger restaurant to the High Desert. Company officials at Burgerim said local foodies and burger lovers will have the opportunity to taste its gourmet mini-burgers in the first quarter of 2017 as Burgerim makes its official debut to a mall setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In appropriate
|Mon
|Satan
|2
|Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w...
|Dec 31
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Dec 30
|SHASah
|2
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Tom Waynewright
|40
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 26
|Who
|6
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC