Bridge work underway on I-15 interchange project
A $76-million effort, likely to increase in price, to reconstruct Interstate 15 interchanges at Stoddard Wells Road and D and E streets isn't nearing a major milestone yet. But the aspect that calls for widening the Mojave River Bridge is a current focal point, Caltrans spokesman Philip Havins said.
