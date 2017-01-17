Bridge work underway on I-15 intercha...

Bridge work underway on I-15 interchange project

A $76-million effort, likely to increase in price, to reconstruct Interstate 15 interchanges at Stoddard Wells Road and D and E streets isn't nearing a major milestone yet. But the aspect that calls for widening the Mojave River Bridge is a current focal point, Caltrans spokesman Philip Havins said.

