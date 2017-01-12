Boy, 8, rescued Sunday after falling into sinkhole in Victorville
An 8-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital Sunday after he was rescued from a sinkhole in front of an apartment complex in the 15400 block of Bear Valley Road, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a boy, who is autistic, falling into a hole, roughly 15-feet deep and with about 2 feet of water in the bottom, at approximately 3:14 p.m. Victorville Sheriff's Station deputy Monique Carabajal arrived on scene, retrieved a swift water rescue rope from her patrol unit and lowered one end down to the boy.
