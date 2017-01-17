Blood of the Martyrs blood drive is today
The Diocese of San Bernardino-Catholics of African Descent and LifeStream blood bank have convened a coalition of community partners to conduct the 17th annual Blood of the Martyrs blood drive today. LifeStream donor centers are open regular hours during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to accept blood donations.
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
