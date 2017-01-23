Authorities: Woman, 25, accused of to...

Authorities: Woman, 25, accused of touching two girls in 'sexually inappropriate manner'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 25-year-old woman was behind bars on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 after authorities say she touched two young girls in a “sexually inappropriate manner.” San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in Victorville on Sunday afternoon and learned Chelsea Frances Shelnut, a transient, had been staying at this home with family members for several days.

Victorville, CA

