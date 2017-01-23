Authorities: Victorville woman arrested after assaulting family...

Teresa Maria Lopez, 37, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after the incident, which occurred late Sunday at a home in the 14300 block of Hillsborough Drive. Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to the home after receiving reports of a woman, later identified as Lopez, who had assaulted a family member.

