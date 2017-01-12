Authorities shut down third illegal marijuana dispensary in Victorville this month
Authorities shut down an illegal marijuana shop found in the 17000 block of C Street and arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly found operating the dispensary. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials served a search warrant Friday and found Daniel Oley, of Victorville, at the alleged dispensary and also found processed marijuana, concentrated cannabis, known as "Wax" or Butane Honey Oil, marijuana edibles and an undisclosed amount of cash.
