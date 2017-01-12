Authorities shut down illegal marijua...

Authorities shut down illegal marijuana dispensary in Victorville

47 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Two men were arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of running an illegal marijuana dispensary after authorities served a search warrant and seized processed marijuana, firearms and marijuana edibles. Peter Mattias, 27, of Victorville, and Richard Mattias, 32, of Victorville were detained and cited for numerous code violations after deputies from the Victorville Sheriff's Department's Gang Enforcement Team received reports about an illegal marijuana dispensary operating at a local business on 15625 Seventh Street in Victorville.

