Authorities: Men suspected of armed robbery at Winco still at large
Authorities are continuing to search for two suspects who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint at a local supermarket Thursday. Reports of an armed robbery at the WinCo store in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive were received at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
