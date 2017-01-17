Authorities: Man arrested after attem...

Authorities: Man arrested after attempting to cause crash with baby inside car

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly caused his girlfriend to almost crash her car with her baby daughter inside during an argument Wednesday. Christian Klaife Churilla, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and willful cruelty to a child following the incident.

Victorville, CA

