Authorities: Man arrested after attempting to cause crash with baby inside car
Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly caused his girlfriend to almost crash her car with her baby daughter inside during an argument Wednesday. Christian Klaife Churilla, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and willful cruelty to a child following the incident.
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weather
|9 hr
|Jose
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Thirsty
|6
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 19
|Well Well
|4,839
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Jan 18
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|Jan 18
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
