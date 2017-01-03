Authorities bust illegal marijuana dispensary in Victorville
Authorities served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary Thursday afternoon and seized processed marijuana, concentrated cannabis, known as "Wax" or Butane Honey Oil, and marijuana edibles. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said investigators found the dispensary set up in the backyard of a home in the 13100 block of Camellia Road that was being used to distribute and sell marijuana and marijuana-related goods.
