Authorities bust illegal marijuana di...

Authorities bust illegal marijuana dispensary in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary Thursday afternoon and seized processed marijuana, concentrated cannabis, known as "Wax" or Butane Honey Oil, and marijuana edibles. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said investigators found the dispensary set up in the backyard of a home in the 13100 block of Camellia Road that was being used to distribute and sell marijuana and marijuana-related goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 11 hr Sweet 1
Pos Thu Satan 1
In appropriate Jan 2 Satan 2
News Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w... Dec 31 Knock off purse s... 4
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Dec 30 SHASah 2
Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09) Dec 30 Tom Waynewright 40
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Dec 28 Who 5
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC