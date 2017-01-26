Authorities: 17-year-old male arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run Friday evening

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Friday evening, according to authorities. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies located a vehicle believed to be the one that struck and killed a 63-year-old Victorville woman Friday, authorities said, and arrested the 17-year-old driver for a number of violations, including suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

