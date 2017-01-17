Adelanto man pleads not guilty to mur...

Adelanto man pleads not guilty to murder, bail set at $1.75 million

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Jose Arturo Murrillo, accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old Victorville man during a dispute over money, pleaded not guilty to murder earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19 for a pre-preliminary conference, court records show. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Murrillo, 43, with murder a day after Wilfred “Jay Jay” Jordan was pronounced dead at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) Jan 15 Well Well 22
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) Jan 10 Dawngun 162
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Jan 9 Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC