Adelanto man pleads not guilty to murder, bail set at $1.75 million
Jose Arturo Murrillo, accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old Victorville man during a dispute over money, pleaded not guilty to murder earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19 for a pre-preliminary conference, court records show. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Murrillo, 43, with murder a day after Wilfred “Jay Jay” Jordan was pronounced dead at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC