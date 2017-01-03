Adelanto duo suspected of setting doz...

Adelanto duo suspected of setting dozens of Victorville fires

San Bernardino County firefighters work to put out a fire that sheriff's officials believe was set by two Adelanto men who were taken into custody Friday. VICTORVILLE >> Two Adelanto men were arrested in connection to dozens of trash container and vegetation fires in Victorville since summer, according to fire officials.

