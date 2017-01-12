Adelanto Chamber of Commerce's move to Victorville angers Mayor Pro Tem
Mayor Pro Tem Jermaine Wright on Wednesday night called for the city's Chamber of Commerce to break up or enact new command, angered that it had settled into neighboring Victorville for its monthly meetings - a move he chided as "a crying shame." "There is no chamber anywhere else that doesn't meet within their city," Wright said.
