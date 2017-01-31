A passion for education: Caroll and Denny Yule honored by VVC Foundation
When it came to selecting an honoree for the Victor Valley College Foundation's Presidents' Award this year, the aim was to find someone “passionate about education,” which landed the organization on Caroll and Denny Yule. Shear Realty broker Caroll Yule and her husband, Denny, were selected for the award by way of a joint selection from the college's three presidents - VVC Superintendent/President Roger Wagner, Board of Trustees President John Pinkerton and Foundation President Eric Schmidt.
