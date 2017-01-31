A passion for education: Caroll and D...

A passion for education: Caroll and Denny Yule honored by VVC Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

When it came to selecting an honoree for the Victor Valley College Foundation's Presidents' Award this year, the aim was to find someone “passionate about education,” which landed the organization on Caroll and Denny Yule. Shear Realty broker Caroll Yule and her husband, Denny, were selected for the award by way of a joint selection from the college's three presidents - VVC Superintendent/President Roger Wagner, Board of Trustees President John Pinkerton and Foundation President Eric Schmidt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Kornho Granny 4,841
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
In appropriate Jan 28 Angel 3
News Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09) Jan 28 Angel 3
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Jan 25 Who 1
daily press apple valley anthony dj is th... Jan 23 ANTHONY PUROLA 1
Weather Jan 22 Jose 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC