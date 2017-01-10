$10,000 reward offered in Lucerne Valley dog death investigation
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of two Lucerne Valley pit bull mix dogs. Victorville resident Diley Greiser, who has been working with Los Angeles-based animal rights activist Marc Ching to publicize the case, recently announced the award offer.
