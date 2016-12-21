Year in Review: Changes, challenges in education

From several month-long disputes over charter schools to allegations of racism, school boards in the High Desert have been through many heated discussions in 2016. These events, along with an unexpected school closure and the development of several new career-prep academies have made the past year an eventful one for education. On Feb. 4, about 4,300 students were left high and dry when the Department of Education busted all 56 Marinello Schools of Beauty across the country - including the Victorville campus - for falsifying student federal aid records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.