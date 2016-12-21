WWII veterans honored as a 'vibrant reminder' of U.S., France friendship
Sitting before family members and regional dignitaries in the Dale Evans Memorial Chapel, five World War II veterans were awarded the highest decoration of France - the Order of Légion d'Honneur. The French Legion of Honor medals, which are reserved for either French citizens or foreign nationals for outstanding achievements in military or civilian life, were bestowed upon local veterans by Christophe Lemoine, Consul General of France in Los Angeles, during a ceremony at Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary.
