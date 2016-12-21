Victorville woman, 29, killed in High...

Victorville woman, 29, killed in Highway 395 crash early Tuesday morning

Tuesday Dec 20

A 29-year-old Victorville woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle rollover early Tuesday morning , authorities said. California Highway patrol officers responded to the crash on southbound Highway 395, at milepost marker 23, at approximately midnight and found a 2012 Infiniti G37 overturned several times and came to a rest on the shoulder.

