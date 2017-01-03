Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after women leaves strange device on property
Members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station were evacuate from the building for four hours Thursday evening after a strange device was brought in by a local woman. According to Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, a woman drove to the station located on 14200 Amargosa Road in Victorville at around 3 p.m. with a device that she believed was “some sort of military ordinance” that was left in her garage by an elderly veteran that she had been caring for.
