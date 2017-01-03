Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuat...

Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after women leaves strange device on property

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station were evacuate from the building for four hours Thursday evening after a strange device was brought in by a local woman. According to Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, a woman drove to the station located on 14200 Amargosa Road in Victorville at around 3 p.m. with a device that she believed was “some sort of military ordinance” that was left in her garage by an elderly veteran that she had been caring for.

