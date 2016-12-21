Victorville officials accelerate Luna Road repair plans
City officials are accelerating plans to rehabilitate a nearly 2-mile stretch of Luna Road, an artery that falls within Victorville and San Bernardino County's jurisdiction, because the county is advancing the project and forking over a significant share of the costs. Seeing the county's willingness to reconstruct pavement on the road between Amargosa and Amethyst roads as a cost-benefit opportunity, city officials last week authorized cooperation in the new joint effort.
