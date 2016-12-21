Victorville man arrested after robbery at Dollar General
A 32-year-old Victorville man was behind bars on suspicion of robbery after authorities say he left a local Dollar General store without paying for items in his shopping cart and then threatened an employee before driving away. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Angel Humberto Amaya, 32, at his home in the 16200 block of Victor Street, after responding to Dollar General, located on Palmdale Road, on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Dec 19
|STEPHANIE
|2
|First Class Vending inc. Northridge New Location
|Dec 19
|Roberto Erika Low...
|2
|Custody lawyer
|Dec 18
|Sss
|1
|Moreno Valley woman arrested after pepper spray...
|Dec 15
|Tonimagill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC