Victorville man arrested after robbery at Dollar General

A 32-year-old Victorville man was behind bars on suspicion of robbery after authorities say he left a local Dollar General store without paying for items in his shopping cart and then threatened an employee before driving away. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Angel Humberto Amaya, 32, at his home in the 16200 block of Victor Street, after responding to Dollar General, located on Palmdale Road, on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.