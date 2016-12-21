Suspects in Tacos Mexico armed robbery plead not guilty Friday

A Temecula woman and San Bernardino man arrested after an armed robbery at Tacos Mexico earlier this week pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom to criminal charges Friday afternoon. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputies arrested Kendyll Elizabeth Wells, 19, of Temecula, and Samaj Li Jon Earl Kelly, 19, of San Bernardino, after responding to an armed robbery at Tacos Mexico, located at 14876 Bear Valley Road, late Wednesday night.

