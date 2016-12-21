Stolen vehicle recovered in Apple Valley; woman arrested
Angelica Elisa Sanchez, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property after Apple Valley Sheriff's Station deputies found her driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday. A deputy out on routine patrol came across the stolen 1998 Honda Civic in an area near Ochoa and Rincon roads a little after noon.
