Red Cross blood drive is Tuesday in Victorville
The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations during the month of December. Donors of all blood types are needed this holiday season to help ensure an adequate supply for hospital patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Who
|10
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 26
|Who
|6
|He deep-pit roasts dozens of turkeys for a resc...
|Dec 26
|Who
|2
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Dec 19
|STEPHANIE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC