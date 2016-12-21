Rain expected Friday as NWS predicts another wet holiday weekend
It's going to be another wet holiday weekend as the National Weather Service says more rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. Just don't ask how much is expected. National Weather Service meteorologist Larissa Johnson said it's too early to tell how much precipitation this trough will bring to Southern California.
